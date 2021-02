Hawks are ready for tournament season

IN CONTROL - Blue Hawk grappler Owen Fernstrum in action at TFHS recently. Hawks host Eureka and Clark Fork Friday in another triangular dual match.

Wrestling great at their best fighting weight.

High school wrestling is all about finding your perfect weight for competing, and working to be the best you can be at that particular poundage.

Doing their best to perfect their bodies and techniques as the season rapidly winds down, Thompson Fall...