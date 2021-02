QUITE POSSIBLY the leading scorer in Lady Hawk basketball history, Falls senior Megan Baxter recently eclipsed the 1,000 point scoring mark for her career.

Those refuse-to-lose Blues, better known as the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks.

Faced with a serious challenge from Bigfork on their own court Saturday, the Lady Hawks simply would not let the game go, and stayed with it to the end in fighting off the visiting Vals 60-53.

Although the final score wa...