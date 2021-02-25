Elks to host baby shower

The Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE) are set to host a second community baby shower for residents of Sanders County. The event focuses on health, safety, well-being and literacy for the family. “The event was an overwhelming success last year,” said Michelle Blackstone with CFVE. “The participants were surprised by the items that were given to them and extremely appreciative.” Invitations have been sent out to expecting mothers and families with infants throughout the county. CFVE is expecting to provide approximately 36 expecting families with gifts, books and educational items this year.

The event is co-sponsored by the Sanders County Public Health department as part of their Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. Public Health staff Karen Morey and Lisa Richmond will be at the shower to provide training and educational information to parents on the importance of car seats and proper sleep positioning for infants. Information on health and nutrition for infants will be provided as well. “Karen and Lisa have also generously donated Pack ‘N Play cribs and car seats to be given out at the event,” Blackstone said.

Expecting families and families with infants can call Blackstone at (406) 546-6559 for information on how to get an invitation, which is required for admittance. This year’s community baby shower is Saturday, February 27 at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls. There will be a maximum of 36 families who will receive an invitation as the gifts have already been purchased for this year’s event. Due to coronavirus health concerns, activities at this year’s event have been adjusted to keep participants as safe as possible.