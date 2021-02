TFJH students learn new skills

YOUR CHARIOT AWAITS – Thompson Falls Junior High teacher (left) Jase Miller organized a chariot race for seventh and eighth graders utilizing Sphero robots. Students (left to right) Taylor Saner, Mace Jacobson and Katelyn Subatch prepare to race their robots.

In the year 2001, the National Science Foundation devised the acronym SMET (science, mathematics, engineering and technology) in efforts to draw attention to the newly recognized climactic need for future scientists, mathematicians and engineers. Soon after, the acronym was changed to STEM,...