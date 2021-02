BATTLE OF CHAMPIONS - Eureka's Gunnar Smith, a three-time State B-C champion, and Trae Thimony, the defending State B-C champ at 120 pounds, squared off in the marquee matchup during a dual between Eureka and Thompson Falls-Noxon at TFHS Friday. Smith won this encounter but a rematch could occur as early as this week.

Finally, with all the dual matches done and in the books, it's time for some good old-fashioned tournament wrestling.

The new and improved Western B-C divisional tournament, which now includes 25 teams, mostly from the former Western and Northern B-C divisions, will be held in Cut Bank Friday an...