Bowling Scores

March 4, 2021

 
March 4, 2021



THOMPSON FALLS

MONDAY NITE GALS W L

Dangerous Dames 51 37

Rock’n Bowl 50 38

Dolls with Balls 48.5 39.5

Nascar Freaks 43.5 44.5

Talk of the Town 34 54

Balls to the Wall 34 54

Team Scr. Game: Nascar Freaks, 476 Scr. Series: Nascar Freaks, 1326; Hcp. Game: Nascar Freaks, 662; Hcp. Series: Nascar Freaks, 1884; Inv. Scr. Game: Linde Pavlik, 175; Scr. Series: Shelly Wrightson, 471; Hcp. Game: Karissa Lowe, 260; Hcp. Series: Marshanna Drop, 673.

BOWLING BEAUTIES W L

Lane Blazers 58 30

Sunflower Gals 47.5 40.5

Aspire PT 36 52

Gardner Ranch 34.5 53.5

Team Scr. Game: Gardner Ranch, 406; Scr. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1145; Hcp. Game: Lane Blazers, 665; Hcp. Series: Lane Blazers, 1865; Inv. Scr. Game: Sandy True, 178; Scr. Series: Sandy True, 404; Hcp. Game: Sandy True, 267; Hcp. Series: Sandy True, 671.

OVER THE HILL GANG W L

First Security Bank 54 42

Com’ Bak Kids 51 45

Leftovers 50 46

Mixed Nuts 49.5 46.5

Joker’s Wild 44.5 51.5

Fun Team 39 57

MEN’S - Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 217; Hcp. Game: Jack Harris, 252; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 539; Hcp. Series: Jack Harris, 683; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Yvonne Hawkinson, 166; Hcp. Game: Yvonne Hawkinson, 242; Scr. Series: Donna Howard, 428; Hcp. Series: Donna Howard, 647.

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L

Highlead 25 11

Internet Kitchen 23 13

Hagedorn Land Survey 21 15

Bernie’s Auto 17 19

Howard Services 16 20

Bye 6 30

Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 660; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 1832; Hcp. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 816; Hcp. Series: Internet Kitchen, 2305; Inv. Scr. Game: Neil Harnett, 210; Scr. Series: Dalton Jones, 527; Hcp. Game: Neil Harnett, 239; Hcp. Series: Seth Alexander, 626.

FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L

Project ASCENT 46.5 37.5

Hagedorn Land 46 38

Lyght & Lyght 41.5 42.5

Bernie’s Best 40 44

Two Rivers Strikers 40 44

Wobbly Ballers 38 46

Team Scr. Game: Project ASCENT, 591; Scr. Series: Project ASCENT, 1670; Hcp. Game: Project ASCENT, 836; Hcp. Series: Project ASCENT, 2405; Inv. Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 224; Scr. Series: Neil Harnett, 569; Hcp. Game: Nancy Fields, 263; Hcp. Series: Rob Christensen, 671.

YOUTH LEAGUE

Youth W L

BBQ Excavation 27 6

Internet Kitchen 20 13

Hagedorn Land 13 20

Gus & Grover 6 27

Team Scr. Game: Internet Kitchen, 388; Scr. Series: Internet Kitchen, 708; Hcp. Game: BBQ Excavation, 862; Hcp. Series: BBQ Excavation, 1674; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Jack Harris, 99; Scr. Series: Jack Harris, 182; Hcp. Game: Finn Davis, 223; Hcp. Series: Finn Davis, 435; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Allie Borgmann, 139; Scr. Series: Allie Borgmann, 247; Hcp. Game: Ellie Jensen, 253; Hcp. Series: Ellie Jensen, 462.

Teen W L

Sanders Co. Lock 23 21

Hawk Flock 21 23

Team Scr. Game: Sanders Co. Lock, 525; Scr. Series: Sanders Co. Lock, 1491; Hcp. Game: Hawk Flock, 797; Hcp. Series: Hawk Flock, 2306; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Zack Harris, 150; Scr. Series: Zack Harris, 378; Hcp. Game: Zack Harris, 223; Hcp. Series: Zack Harris, 597; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Chesney Lowe, 170; Scr. Series: Chesney Lowe, 460; Hcp. Game: Kinzie Cox, 226; Hcp. Series: Kinzie Cox, 626.

 
