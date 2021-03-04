Bowling Scores
March 4, 2021
THOMPSON FALLS
MONDAY NITE GALS W L
Dangerous Dames 51 37
Rock’n Bowl 50 38
Dolls with Balls 48.5 39.5
Nascar Freaks 43.5 44.5
Talk of the Town 34 54
Balls to the Wall 34 54
Team Scr. Game: Nascar Freaks, 476 Scr. Series: Nascar Freaks, 1326; Hcp. Game: Nascar Freaks, 662; Hcp. Series: Nascar Freaks, 1884; Inv. Scr. Game: Linde Pavlik, 175; Scr. Series: Shelly Wrightson, 471; Hcp. Game: Karissa Lowe, 260; Hcp. Series: Marshanna Drop, 673.
BOWLING BEAUTIES W L
Lane Blazers 58 30
Sunflower Gals 47.5 40.5
Aspire PT 36 52
Gardner Ranch 34.5 53.5
Team Scr. Game: Gardner Ranch, 406; Scr. Series: Gardner Ranch, 1145; Hcp. Game: Lane Blazers, 665; Hcp. Series: Lane Blazers, 1865; Inv. Scr. Game: Sandy True, 178; Scr. Series: Sandy True, 404; Hcp. Game: Sandy True, 267; Hcp. Series: Sandy True, 671.
OVER THE HILL GANG W L
First Security Bank 54 42
Com’ Bak Kids 51 45
Leftovers 50 46
Mixed Nuts 49.5 46.5
Joker’s Wild 44.5 51.5
Fun Team 39 57
MEN’S - Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 217; Hcp. Game: Jack Harris, 252; Scr. Series: Ricky Hagedorn, 539; Hcp. Series: Jack Harris, 683; WOMEN’S - Scr. Game: Yvonne Hawkinson, 166; Hcp. Game: Yvonne Hawkinson, 242; Scr. Series: Donna Howard, 428; Hcp. Series: Donna Howard, 647.
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE W L
Highlead 25 11
Internet Kitchen 23 13
Hagedorn Land Survey 21 15
Bernie’s Auto 17 19
Howard Services 16 20
Bye 6 30
Team Scr. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 660; Scr. Series: Bernie’s Auto, 1832; Hcp. Game: Bernie’s Auto, 816; Hcp. Series: Internet Kitchen, 2305; Inv. Scr. Game: Neil Harnett, 210; Scr. Series: Dalton Jones, 527; Hcp. Game: Neil Harnett, 239; Hcp. Series: Seth Alexander, 626.
FRIDAY NIGHT LITES W L
Project ASCENT 46.5 37.5
Hagedorn Land 46 38
Lyght & Lyght 41.5 42.5
Bernie’s Best 40 44
Two Rivers Strikers 40 44
Wobbly Ballers 38 46
Team Scr. Game: Project ASCENT, 591; Scr. Series: Project ASCENT, 1670; Hcp. Game: Project ASCENT, 836; Hcp. Series: Project ASCENT, 2405; Inv. Scr. Game: Ricky Hagedorn, 224; Scr. Series: Neil Harnett, 569; Hcp. Game: Nancy Fields, 263; Hcp. Series: Rob Christensen, 671.
YOUTH LEAGUE
Youth W L
BBQ Excavation 27 6
Internet Kitchen 20 13
Hagedorn Land 13 20
Gus & Grover 6 27
Team Scr. Game: Internet Kitchen, 388; Scr. Series: Internet Kitchen, 708; Hcp. Game: BBQ Excavation, 862; Hcp. Series: BBQ Excavation, 1674; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Jack Harris, 99; Scr. Series: Jack Harris, 182; Hcp. Game: Finn Davis, 223; Hcp. Series: Finn Davis, 435; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Allie Borgmann, 139; Scr. Series: Allie Borgmann, 247; Hcp. Game: Ellie Jensen, 253; Hcp. Series: Ellie Jensen, 462.
Teen W L
Sanders Co. Lock 23 21
Hawk Flock 21 23
Team Scr. Game: Sanders Co. Lock, 525; Scr. Series: Sanders Co. Lock, 1491; Hcp. Game: Hawk Flock, 797; Hcp. Series: Hawk Flock, 2306; Boys Inv. Scr. Game: Zack Harris, 150; Scr. Series: Zack Harris, 378; Hcp. Game: Zack Harris, 223; Hcp. Series: Zack Harris, 597; Girls Inv. Scr. Game: Chesney Lowe, 170; Scr. Series: Chesney Lowe, 460; Hcp. Game: Kinzie Cox, 226; Hcp. Series: Kinzie Cox, 626.
