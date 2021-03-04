Question of the Week

What is the most you would pay for a gallon of gas?

TODD SCOTT, Las Vegas, Nevada - “I would pay, at most, $6 for a gallon of gas.”

JUDY GEISBUSCH, Thompson Falls - “Four dollars a gallon would be fair.”

BRANDI TRELATSKY, Thompson Falls - “I wouldn’t want to pay more than $3 a gallon for gas!”

TRAVIS CITRINO, Trout Creek - “Four dollars. That’s it.”

MARY McGANN, Plains - “We have paid over $3 before for gas, so we would probably be willing to do $3.50 or $4.”

KAREN DYKSTRA, Thompson Falls - “I would pay up to $4 a gallon, but it would be an emergency if I did that.”