He was taken from us on February 19, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

He enjoyed being with family, the outdoors, cooking, music, movies and drawing.

Clinton James “CJ” King was born on April 12, 1987, in Sandpoint, Idaho.

He is preceded in death by great-grandmother Wanda Trent, great-grandparents Frank and Leona Sanford, grandparents Pat and Louise King and brother Casey King.

CJ is survived by mother Tracy Sanford; brother Brandon Floyd; grandmother Royce Willhite; grandfather Mike Sanford; father Billy J (Pete) and stepmother Stevie King; brothers Jamie and Steven King; four nieces; one nephew; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be at a later date.