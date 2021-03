PARACHUTE LESSON – Plains High School Science Teacher Carl Benson shows Skylar Bergstrom the proper way to pack the rocket's parachute, used for reentry, into the fuselage.

None of the Plains High School physics students plan to become rocket scientists, but their teacher hopes building rockets will help get them through the class with higher grades.

Carl Benson has been teaching physics for 30 years and saw his students' grades go up after he introduced a hands-on...