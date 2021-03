NEW EATERY - Owner Machelle Brossman will open a new restaurant in Trout Creek called The River Roadhouse later this year. Brossman wants to create a familiar and comforting environment for her patrons.

A new eatery is set to open in Sanders County promising a family-oriented atmosphere with made from scratch cooking. Machelle Brossman plains to open The River Roadhouse this summer. The restaurant will be located along Highway 200 between Thompson Falls and Trout Creek, near the turnoff for Finl...