PLAINS-HOT SPRINGS FRESHMAN Drew Carey on his way to winning sixth place at 120 pounds in the State B-C meet in Shelby last week. P-HS grapplers scored 48 points and finished 14th in team scoring.

All in all a pretty good season for Plains-Hot Springs wrestling.

Coach Shane Angle and seven of his Savage Horsemen wrestlers completed the season competing in the State B-C tournament in Shelby last week, scoring 48 points, finishing 14th in team scoring and placing two wrestlers – Peter Car...