BACK POINTS! Falls freshman Max Hannum rolls up an opponent for back points in Shelby last weekend. After winning fourth at 160 pounds in the Western B-C two weeks ago, Hannum won fourth again in the State B-C Saturday.

"Top 3 in Division! Top 3 in State!"

The Thompson Falls-Noxon wrestling team had their team goals plastered on a poster hanging in their wrestling room this winter. That poster provided a tangible goal, one that each and every Blue Hawk grappler believed in and was working towards.

Fighting to...