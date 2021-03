Trae Thilmony captures second State B-C crown

Going into Saturday's highly-anticipated 132-pound State B-C title match with heated rival Gunnar Smith, Trae Thilmony didn't think he could win the match.

He knew he could win the match.

"I was confident," Thilmony said. "Gunnar had beat me on my feet when we had wrestled earlier this year, so...