LADY HAWK SENIOR Jody Detlaff completed her fine basketball career for Thompson Falls last week at the Western B divisional tournament in Eureka.

EUREKA – Maybe not the perfect result, but definitely the perfect effort.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks fought the good fight but could never seem to find the regular-season magic that got them to this point, and lost two of three games at the Western B divisional tournament Eureka last week t...