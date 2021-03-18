Question of the Week

Do you consider yourself lucky?

RONI HANKS, Trout Creek - “I consider myself a lucky person because I’m always surrounded by my family and I feel loved.”

TERRI STOLTZ, Thompson Falls - “I don’t believe so much in luck, but I am lucky because I believe in providence and the Lord’s will.”

BILL THOMPSON, Trout Creek - “I am lucky. I’m half Irish and half Norwegian, so I’m hardheaded and ornery. I come about it legally.”

CINDY COMPTON, Heron - “I am positive and open minded, and therefore I am lucky.”

SHANITA LUNDIN, Kalispell - “I feel that when I put positive energy out into the world it comes back as luck, but really it’s just good things happening for good people.”

EILEEN WENDLING, Thompson Falls - “I consider myself a lucky person because I choose to see it that way.”