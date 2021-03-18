Student artwork promotes TF cleanup

WINNING ARTISTS in the annual Beautification Days poster contest included (from left) Trout Creek Adventist School students Serena Overbeck, Calder Craik, Emmy Kack, Sam Kack. Mike Thilmony from First Security Bank presented each student with a bag of art supplies.

The annual effort to clean up the Thompson Falls community, Beautification Days, is set for April 15-17.

Each year, the Beautification Days committee invites elementary students to create artwork with that year's theme. This year's theme, according to Kathy Conlin with the Beautification Days committee, is "Give A Hoot, Don't Pollute." The committee reeived permission to use Woodsy Owl along with their theme.

Students in grades kindergarten through sixth were tasked with creating posters using the theme and were encouraged to use lots of color, Conlin said. Students from Thompson Falls Elementary and Trout Creek Seventh Day Adventist School drew posters and the winners were announced last week. Winning artists received a bag of art supplies donated by First Security Bank, with Mike Thilmony handing out the awards at Thompson Falls Elementary last Tuesday.

"The bank is excited to particpate each year," Thilmony said. "This is a great thing for our community."

Winning posters were drawn by: Sam Kack, kindergarten; Emma Kack, first grade; Calder Craik, second gragde; Max Booth, third grade; Serena Overbeck, fourth grade; Lexi Franck, fifth grade; and Marley Neesvig, sixth grade.

WINNING ARTISTS in the annual Beautification Days poster contest included (from left) Thompson Falls students Marley Neesvig, Lexi Franck and Max Booth. Mike Thilmony from First Security Bank presented each student with a bag of art supplies.

Linda Rocheleau has been helping with Beautification Days since its inception. "What's great is the kids take pride in keeping the town clean because they are educated at such a young age," Rocheleau said. She added that Beautification Days started as an effort to pick up trash around Thompson Falls. The event has grown to include cleanup of Wild Goose Landing Park, the mule pasture trail, and helping residents rake yards. This year's projects will include Blackfoot trimming trees in the city and sprucing up by volunteers at parks throughout the town. Main Street will get some spring cleaning as well, with Pardee Excavating sweeping the street, followed by Thompson Falls Rural Fire spraying Main Street and the Montana Department of Transportation washing the street.

To volunteer for Beautification Days April 15-17, call 827-6942. Conlin said the group boarding schools in Thompson Falls are a tremendous help to Beautification Days each year.

The Beautification Days committee again this year will award the Thumbs Up Award to a resident, institution or commercial business. The awards are presented for ongoing maintenance and upkeep of property, or for improvements to the appearance of properties throughout Thompson Falls. Nominations can be mailed to Beautification Days, P.O. Box 1208, Thompson Falls, MT 59873 and must be received by May 31.