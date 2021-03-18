Deadline nears for school candidates

Additional candidates have filed for school board races as a week remains in the filing period, while Hot Springs and Dixon school districts still have no candidates who have filed for their board seats.

In Plains, four candidates have filed for two open three-year terms. Candidates include Monica Weedeman, Charles French, Brian Meaden and Amy Carey. In Trout Creek, Eric Viviano is the only candidate who has filed for a three-year term. Trout Creek School has two positions open.

Five candidates have filed for the two open three-year terms in the Thompson Falls School District. Sandra Muster and Jeneese Baxter filed to run to retain their seats on the board. Residents Lisa Ruen, Averie Boon and Ramona Jacobson also have filed for the open positions.

The Noxon school board has four candidates who have filed for four open positions. If no other candidates file, the district will have the option to cancel the election. Lars Swanson and Cassandra Hill have filed for the two open three-year terms serving the Noxon Elementary portion of the district, while Norris Bryan filed for the three-year term and Jason Colyer for the one-year term on the board that serves the Trout Creek Elementary portion of the district.

If no further candidates file in Plains, Trout Creek or Noxon, Dixon or Hot Springs, those elections will be cancelled and the respective school boards will have 60 days to appoint trustees to serve until the next regular election in 2022.

All of the 2021 races for special park, fire and hospital districts have been cancelled in the county due to no races having enough candidates file to be contested.

Ballots for the school elections will be mailed between April 14 and 19 and must be returned to the county elections office by Tuesday, May 4. Bobbi Christenson with the county election office said they like to allow as much time as possible for mailing in case ballots are returned. “That gives us the maximum time for us to reach out to voters who have not updated their mailing addresses,” she stated.

Voters can view their information on the My Voter Page, app.mt.gov/voterinfo. Those who have moved or need to update their contact information with the county election office can do so by calling 827-6949. Voter registration forms are available at the Sanders County courthouse, local post offices, or online at co.sanders.mt.us.