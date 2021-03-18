Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
March 18, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Ethan Howard, 27, careless driving, $85.
Joseph Wi Wakan, 20, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Colter Dykman, 30, night speeding, $70.
Cody Wilkinson, 35, day speeding, $20.
Brandon Peterson, 41, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $65.
John Belknap, 69, failure to start vehicle in safety, $85.
Janessa Elledge, 27, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85; youth improperly restrained, $85.
Dub Jones, 36, seatbelt violation, $20; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285.
Keith Johnson, 52, night speeding, $70.
Gina Tonjum, 40, night speeding, $70.
Corwin Jordan, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jonathan Wehrman, 26, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Troy Fryxell, 56, night speeding, $20.
John Graham, 63, day speeding, $20.
Barry Hullett, 62, day speeding, $70.
Joshua Black, 37, seatbelt violation, $20
Tyfanie Granmo, 38, day speeding, $120.
Lael Lowry, 47, day speeding, $70.
James Herring, 52, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Stanley Kendziorski, 31, speeding, $55.
Mark Lincoln, 46, speeding in an urban district, $40.
Thomas Jones, 58, speeding, $85.
Ian Woodahl, 33, speeding, $85.
Wilson Noland, 40, speeding, $65.
Charles Handcock, 60, PFMA, 1st offense, $285, 1 day in jail.
Anthony Handcock, 22, PFMA, 1st offense, $285, 1 day in jail.
Motor Carrier Services
Robert Kness, 66, over dimension without permit, $85.
Reader Comments(0)