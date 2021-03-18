ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
March 18, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

Ethan Howard, 27, careless driving, $85.

Joseph Wi Wakan, 20, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Colter Dykman, 30, night speeding, $70.

Cody Wilkinson, 35, day speeding, $20.

Brandon Peterson, 41, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $65.

John Belknap, 69, failure to start vehicle in safety, $85.

Janessa Elledge, 27, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85; youth improperly restrained, $85.

Dub Jones, 36, seatbelt violation, $20; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285.

Keith Johnson, 52, night speeding, $70.

Gina Tonjum, 40, night speeding, $70.

Corwin Jordan, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jonathan Wehrman, 26, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Troy Fryxell, 56, night speeding, $20.

John Graham, 63, day speeding, $20.

Barry Hullett, 62, day speeding, $70.

Joshua Black, 37, seatbelt violation, $20

Tyfanie Granmo, 38, day speeding, $120.

Lael Lowry, 47, day speeding, $70.

James Herring, 52, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Stanley Kendziorski, 31, speeding, $55.

Mark Lincoln, 46, speeding in an urban district, $40.

Thomas Jones, 58, speeding, $85.

Ian Woodahl, 33, speeding, $85.

Wilson Noland, 40, speeding, $65.

Charles Handcock, 60, PFMA, 1st offense, $285, 1 day in jail.

Anthony Handcock, 22, PFMA, 1st offense, $285, 1 day in jail.

Motor Carrier Services

Robert Kness, 66, over dimension without permit, $85.

 
