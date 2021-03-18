Peggy Ann Wood, 66, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains.

Born in Hot Springs, Montana, on December 3, 1954, to Jim and Neva Wood, she was a lifetime resident of Thompson Falls. She worked hard and earned her GED. She worked for the Thompson Falls School District until her retirement in 2016.

Peggy was a very involved member of the Congregational Church and the Neva Wood Hand Bell Choir. She loved dachshunds and at the time of her passing had two, Benji and Rascal. As a young adult she loved playing softball. Her hobbies included watching old movies and knitting.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Neva Wood, her twin brother Paul and her younger brother Mike.

She is survived by her brothers Jay (Mary) and Rich (Kim); sister-in-law Joan; nieces Mandy, Cianna, Katie and Tina; nephews Mitch, Sam, James and Josh; great-nieces Hailey and Chantai; great-nephews Tory and Reese.

A service will be held March 20 at Community Congregational Church in Thompson Falls. In lieu of flowers, Peggy has asked that donations be made to the Neva Wood Hand Bell Choir.