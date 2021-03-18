ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS NAMED

District 7B Boys

Thompson Falls Blue Hawks Kade Pardee and Dante Micheli have been named first team and Cody Burk and Nathan Schraeder second team to the 2020-2021 District 7B all-conference basketball team, it was announced earlier this week.

Pardee, along with Zoran LaFrombois of Mission and Isak Epperly of Bigfork, was further honored as an All-State B selection.

Coach Jake Mickelson’s Hawks finished the season with a 17-7 record, third place in the Western B divisional tournament and fourth place in the State B tourney in Billings last week.

All-conference teams are selected by league coaches following the regular season.

2020-2021 District 7B

Boys Basketball All-Conference

First team

Zoran LaFrombois, soph., Mission; Kade Pardee, sr., Thompson Falls; Isak Epperly, soph., Bigfork; Dante Micheli, sr., Thompson Falls: Gavin Bates, jr., Eureka; Cormac Benn, sr., Bigfork.

Second team

TJ Carr, sr., Eureka; Bryce Gilliard, soph., Bigfork; Ross McPherson, sr., Mission; Cody Burk, sr., Thompson Falls; Walker Fisher, sr., Bigfork; Nathan Schraeder, jr., Thompson Falls.

All-State B

Zoran LaFrombois, Mission; Kade Pardee, Thompson Falls; Isak Epperly, Bigfork.

District 7B Girls

Earning All-State B honors a third straight time, Thompson Falls senior Megan Baxter has been named first team all-conference for a fourth time.

Joining teammates Jody Detlaff, a senior, and Ellie Baxter, a sophomore, on the 7B first team, Megan Baxter also joins Kyla Bohne and Katie Schmidt of Eureka as the three All-State B picks awarded to the district.

All-conference teams are selected by league coaches following the regular season.

2020-2021 District 7B

Girls Basketball All-Conference

First team

Kyla Bohne, sr., Eureka; Megan Baxter, sr., Thompson Falls; Katie Schmidt, sr., Eureka; Ellie Baxter, soph., Thompson Falls; Emma Berreth. jr., Bigfork; Jody Detlaff, sr., Thompson Falls.

Second team

Sydney Brander, sr., Mission; Madyson Currie, jr., Mission; Michael Shea, sr., Eureka; Madison Chappius, soph., Bigfork; Rhianna Hawkins, sr., Eureka; Page Kooper, soph., Mission.

All-State B

Kyla Bohne, Eureka; Megan Baxter, Thompson Falls; Katie Schmidt, Eureka.

District 14C Boys

Hot Springs juniors Jack McAllister and Kyle Lawson and Plains senior Nathan Feliksa are the Sanders County boys players who have been named to the District 14C All-Conference basketball team.

McAllister and Lawson were named first team and Feliksa second team.

The first and second place teams from 14C this past winter, Clark Fork and St. Regis combined to place seven of their athletes on the first and second team.

Carson Callison of Clark Fork (the co-operative formed between Superior and Alberton) and Caleb Ball of St. Regis were named as the two All-State C players from District 14C this season.

All-conference teams are selected by league coaches following the completion of regular season play.

2020-2021 District 14C

Boys Basketball All-Conference

First team

Carson Callison, sr., Clark Fork; Caleb Ball, soph., St. Regis; Tanner Day, jr., St. Regis; Aaron Waddle, sr., Clark Fork; Bryan Mask, sr., Clark Fork; Jack McAllsiter, jr., Hot Springs; Kyle Lawson, jr., Hot Springs; Andrew Sanford, sr., St. Regis.

Second team

John Pruitt, frosh., St. Regis; Roper Edwards, sr., Charlo; Keaton Piedalue, soph., Charlo; Nathan Feliksa, sr., Plains.

All-State C

Carson Callison, sr., Clark Fork; Caleb Ball, soph., St. Regis.

District 14C Girls

Earning the ultimate respect of the coaches in District 14C, Hot Springs junior Katelyn Christensen has been named all-conference first team and to the All-State C team in spite of missing most of the season with a knee injury.

Based on the vote of the 14C girls’ coaches after the conclusion of regular season play, Christensen, Charlo seniors Liev Smith and Carlee Fryberger, and Noxon sophomore Avery Burgess were the four 14C players named first team and All-State C.

Also from Sanders County, Plains sophomore Kimmy Curry and Hot Springs senior Lizzie Fisher earned second team honors.

District 14C regular season and tournament champion Charlo won third place at the Western C divisional tournament to earn 14C two additional spots on the All-State C team.

2020-2021 District 14C

Girls Basketball All-Conference

First team

Katelyn Christensen, jr., Hot Springs; Liev Smith, sr., Charlo; Carlee Fryberger, sr., Charlo; Connor Fryberger, sr., Charlo; Avery Burgess, soph., Noxon; Cassie Green, jr., Clark Fork.

Second team

Kimmy Curry, soph., Plains; Lanie Crabb, frosh., Clark Fork; Isabella Pereira, soph., Clark Fork; Baylee Pruitt, jr., St. Regis; Kassidi Cox, jr., Charlo; Lizzie Fisher, sr., Hot Springs.

All-State C

Katelyn Christensen, jr., Hot Springs; Liev Smith, sr., Charlo; Carlee Fryberger, sr., Chralo; Avery Burgess, soph., Noxon.