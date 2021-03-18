CHEERING FROM HOME
Thompson Falls High School students cheered on the boys basketball team last Wednesday during the opening round of the State B basketball tournament. The Blue Hawks played Shelby at Metra Park in Billings and students were able to watch from the high school on a projection screen set up by IT Director Scott McKenzie in the gymnasium. “It’s an opportunity for them to just shut it down and enjoy life,” said Thompson Falls High School Principal Dan Schrock.
