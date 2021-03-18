Riverdogs hit the field for practice

WATCHFUL DAD & COACH – Kody Carter whips one in while his father, Sam Carter, the pitching coach for the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, watches his form during practice at Amundson Sports Complex.

Coaches for the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs are getting their players more fitted into fixed positions, but continued to do some experimentation, including on the pitcher's mound, where they already have a deep bullpen.

The American Legion team had its first "live game situation" at the Amundson Sports Complex just west of Plains on Sunday. The team has been conducting indoor practice in the Plains Alliance Church gymnasium since January, but recently had a couple outside practices. Head coach Jon Zigler said they have some talented players with seven right handler pitchers and two lefties.

The Plains team is composed of 14 players from ages 14 to 19 from Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Hot Springs, Superior and Plains. Sam Carter of Plains and Shawn Plakke of Superior serve as assistant coaches. Both have sons on the team and have been involved with youth baseball for numerous years. It was the three of them that helped establish the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs, the first American Legion team in Sanders County in 20 years and sponsored by Post 129 in Paradise. Carter played for the last Legion team, the Clark Fork Valley Black Sox, in the 1990s.

"We've been talking about doing this for some time, and now we're doing it. The three of us are like the dream team," said Plakke, who added that most of the kids have been playing ball since they were 9 years old. "I wanted to bring an American Legion team to the valley since the birth of the Amundson Sports Complex," said Zigler, who has been involved in youth baseball for 10 years and has been a baseball and softball umpire for eight years. The three of them coached some of the boys on the 10U Riverdogs, which took third at state in 2013. Zigler said they've received outstanding support from the community and that more than 40 local businesses have contributed to the program.

Coaches worked on a variety of skills during the over two-hour practice Sunday, including batting, pitching, base running, base stealing, bunting, and getting a good jump on the ball in the outfield. Carter, the team's pitching coach, worked with the kids' pitching techniques and stances, including his son, Kody, 16, who's been pitching in youth baseball since age 7, and is one of the team's top pitchers, according to Zigler. Plakke works with the outfielders and Zigler oversees the defensive skills. Zigler has three primary catchers - Jake Taylor of Trout Creek, the newest member of the team, Garrett Wall of Plains, and Orion "Bean" Plakke, the assistant coach's son.

Ed Moreth CONTACT – Clark Fork Valley Riverdog batter Garrett Wall smacks one out for the single during practice.

Zigler's son, Nate, is the team's primary shortstop, a critical defensive position. "You can have a great pitcher, but if you don't have a good defense behind you, it'll nullify your pitching," said Zigler, who felt the practice went well, though the boys struggled in the batter's box. "Our pitchers are out-dueling our hitters today for sure," he said.

Plakke said all of the players have experience on the ball field. Some of them have played Legion ball in nearby communities, such as Nate Zigler, who played for the Mission Valley Mariners in Polson.

The Riverdogs are scheduled to play 47 games with their first doubleheader at Hamilton against the Bitterroot Red Sox on April 17 at 1 p.m. "They are always well coached and will be a good test. I would be fine if we split the two games, but I wouldn't be surprised if we swept the doubleheader," said Zigler. The Riverdogs' only home game is scheduled for May 15 at 1 p.m., which is also a doubleheader, against the Bonner Eagles.