Spring Mack Days begins this weekend

 
March 18, 2021



The 2021 Spring Mack Days fishing contest on Flathead Lake will begin Friday, March 19, and end on Sunday, May 16. This lake trout angling event is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and sanctioned by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks with up to $225,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded to the lake trout anglers at the conclusion of the event. It is an angler’s dream, 59 total days of lake trout fishing on Flathead Lake, fish one day or every day! All it takes is one fish to win a cash prize in the lottery style drawing.

The first Mack Days Fishing Event was developed in 2002 for fishing enthusiasts of all ages and skills to participate in and support the conservation effort to increase native fish populations in Flathead Lake and slowly decrease the numbers of non-native lake trout. Native bull trout and west slope cutthroat trout dominated the lake for hundreds of years before the lake trout exploded in the 60’s and 70’s and took over as the dominant fish. Native fisheries of Flathead Lake continue to be an important part of the fishing heritage of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal people, as well as anglers within the state of Montana.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes sponsor two Mack Days events per year, in the spring and fall. There are categories for youth 12 and under, youth 13-17, a ladies category, and 70 and over. Several of these anglers are now in their eighties and a few are pushing 90 years old.

During the first Mack Days event in 2002. For more information or to register, go to http://www.mackdays.com.

 
