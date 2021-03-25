1 injured in accident west of TF

After careening into a guard rail, a Thompson Falls man was taken to the hospital Monday morning around 10 a.m. Police received several calls about a driver who was weaving around the road and headed east on Highway 200. Thompson Falls Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Thompson Falls Fire and Thompson Falls Ambulance arrived on scene after a call that the vehicle had wrecked.

A white Subaru had hit the guardrail east of Thompson Falls at mile marker 53.5, near the new wildlife overpass on Highway 200. The car hit the rail with the right front bumper, parallel with the rail, bending over three metal support posts. The vehicle came to rest more than 150 feet east from the collision. The vehicle had spun around and was in the westbound lane. According to Jacob Ayers with the Montana Highway Patrol,, "We are not sure of the details yet, but he must have been moving at a pretty high rate of speed." The man was pulled from the vehicle after some effort by first responders and was transported to Clark Fork Valley Hospital. According to Ayers, the driver displayed no obvious major injuries, however, Ayers could not be sure.

The driver was later released from Clark Fork Valley Hospital.