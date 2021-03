Betty L. Bauer-Mosher passed away on February 28, 2021. Betty was a kind and loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved for her positive views on people and life.

Betty was surrounded by family as she started the next adventure with the love of her life, Wayne Mosher. She is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.