Lowe erases a Detlaff record: 3 Falls athletes 2nd

THE THREE BEST results from Thompson Falls at the Montana Powerlifting championships were the second place wins by Nathan Cottingham, Chesney Lowe and Jody Detlaff. Lowe also set a new state record in the bench press.

When it comes to Thompson Falls weightlifting, there is only one Sarah Detlaff, the legendary Hawk lifter who graduated just last year, completing her time in the sport with two individual state titles and four records to her name.

But it turns out that there is another rising star in the world...