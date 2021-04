Science Olympiad challenges students

TAKING FLIGHT - Teagan Dorscher (left) and Chase Helvey engineer a helicopter using balsa wood, hot glue, tissue paper, and rubber bands. Along with four other students, they will represent Thompson Falls in the 2021 Science Olympiad.

Thompson Falls sixth graders have been building mousetrap vehicles, helicopters and a Rube Goldberg machine. If any of these sounds familiar, you have probably already guessed they are preparing for a challenge that typically occurs in the fall, in person. This year, which has been anything but t...