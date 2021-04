Ledger photo by John Dowd ON THE RADIO - Lynn Lanzoni (standing) teaching class participants about amateur radio on Saturday at Plains Alliance Church. Later that day, the class took a test to get certified in operating Ham and amateur radio.

"There are a lot of things up in the air, so any way to get information is a good thing, and I'm not too old to learn yet," said Bob Neary, a participant in the Clark Fork Valley Amateur Radio Club (CFVAR) hosted Ham Cram. The "Ham Cram" was an event held Saturday with the goal of getting more lo...