40 YEARS AGO • APRIL 9, 1981

PIONEER MILL OPERATOR SWAN FLODIN PASSES

Swan Flodin, 96 years of age died in Plains March 31. Swan was born August 9, 1884 on a farm near Sundsvaal, Sweden. His mother’s name was Emma Bjorkstedt and his father was Per (Peter) Flodin.

In 1896 the family immigrat...