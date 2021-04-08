SUPRISE GUEST

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
April 8, 2021
Linda Elliott
A chipmunk snacks on seed in a bird feeder at Linda Elliott's Thompson Falls home. Elliott said she was expecting to photograph some birds in her feeder, but the chipmunk had stopped in for a visit.
