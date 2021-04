Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden April 8, 2021



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Nicholas Edgecomb, 39, assault, $235. Michelle Turner, 25, day speeding, $20. Carol Homola, 48, day speeding, $20. Alexander Davis, 19, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85. Tamah Butchart, 56, day speeding, $20. Gavin Regalado, 18, possess...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.