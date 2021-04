Ambulance:

T. Falls, 2; Hot Springs, 5; Heron, 1; Plains, 9; Heron, 1; Noxon, 1; Dixon, 1.

Monday, March 29

Fire, Trout Creek.

Person missing, neighbors have not seen resident in about 10 days, dispatch entered as missing, not at residence or on property, car gone, T. Falls.

Informat...