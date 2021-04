Crowe has winning formula for Trotters

ZEROING IN on the strike zone, Plains-Hot Springs pitcher Carlie Wagoner in action against Thompson Falls-Noxon March 30.

Call it softball string theory, and new Plains-Hot Springs coach Dani Crowe wants her Trotters to master it.

The Trotters opened season play in Thompson Falls March 30, falling to the hometown Thompson Falls-Noxon Lady Hawks 11-6. Crowe thinks her Trotters played well enough to win, they just di...