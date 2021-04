USING YOUR HEAD – Jeremiah Allen of the Clark Fork Alliance U20 soccer team of Plains uses his head to direct a ball away from Stevensville Sabre's Levi Zandi on Saturday. The preseason game at Plains ended in a 1-1 tie.

It's a new soccer season and although the newest team didn't win either of its first two games, they didn't lose either.

The Clark Fork Alliance U20 soccer team in Plains played its first two preseason games on Saturday at Amundson Sports Complex. Both games ended in ties, said Joshua Allday, t...