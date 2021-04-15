Question of the Week

Should 15-year-olds be required to take driver's ed to get a permit?

Cheryl Fraser,

Thompson Falls - “Yes, I think it’s a very good idea. I think it will save lives.”

Karen Dykstra,

Thompson Falls - “Yes, I really think they should have the drivers ed class. I think there are a lot of kids who live in town that really don’t have a chance to practice ahead of time.”

Pam Stralser,

Trout Creek - “I believe that 15-year-olds need additional education training in order to get their learner’s permit. All the experience they get makes them better drivers and the community safer.”

Kyle Berke,

Helena - “I don’t believe they need a course in school. Everyone drives before their learner’s permit, so I think they have enough knowledge.”

Jerid Pederson,

Bridger - “I believe that people need to take the driver’s ed course before getting a learner’s permit so that they know the rules of the road and know how to react in certain situations.”

Kayla Mosher,

Thompson Falls - “I can see both sides, where some kids know how to drive from rural areas, and the other side it is good to learn the rules.”