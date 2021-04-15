ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

SNOWY SPRING

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 15, 2021

A young whitetail doe takes a spring blizzard in stride Saturday near Plains. The storm lasted a short while before the sun broke through, but it wasn’t long before another short snow storm struck.









 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020