CORRECTION

The Montana Arts Council does not supply grant funding toward farmer’s markets, small farming equipment or aid meatpacking businesses. Federal grant funding from USDA is used for rural development. The Montana Arts Council is a source of funding for organizations who are applying for grants to be used toward arts and theater and venue performances. The information was incorrect in an article in last week’s Ledger.

Any organization who could not attend the March 31 public hearing and community needs assessment, and has a project they would like included in public record, please reach out to Sanders County Community Development Corporation.