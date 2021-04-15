ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

CORRECTION

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 15, 2021



The Montana Arts Council does not supply grant funding toward farmer’s markets, small farming equipment or aid meatpacking businesses. Federal grant funding from USDA is used for rural development. The Montana Arts Council is a source of funding for organizations who are applying for grants to be used toward arts and theater and venue performances. The information was incorrect in an article in last week’s Ledger.

Any organization who could not attend the March 31 public hearing and community needs assessment, and has a project they would like included in public record, please reach out to Sanders County Community Development Corporation.


 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 18:20