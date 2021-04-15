ELECTION 2021: Plains School Board Candidates

NAME: Charles French

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering, Montana State University

OCCUPATION: Engineer

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I have submitted my candidacy for board trustee because I want to be a more active and contributing member of our community. I grew up in this community and went to college at MSU - Bozeman. My wife and I moved back to Plains not because I had no other choice, but because I want to be here. My favorite subjects are math, physics, and engineering. I want to help improve the opportunities for our students to be successful in their college endeavors and their eventual careers by stimulating an excitement for STEM education.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

I would like to work with the team of educators and administrators to identify and implement creative teaching solutions to improve the district's annual standardized test scores. I am excited to identify ways to improve the quality and completeness of the education being provided through the Plains School system.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of the administrators, staff, and students?

I believe that the primary purpose of the school system should be to serve the students by promoting excellence in education in order to prepare the next generation for success in their future endeavors. To that end, I believe that the role of the administrators is to serve the educators enabling the educators to better serve the students. I think that the best way for the educators to serve the students is to facilitate their education through engagement and innovative teaching techniques.

NAME: Brian Meaden

EDUCATION: B. A. in Youth Ministry, Prairie College

OCCUPATION: Executive Director of Camp Bighorn, Outdoor Experiential Education

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I believe the school is the heart of a community. When it thrives, all families and the community also thrive. I want to be an active part in ensuring our local school, families, and town are prospering--for the benefit of all individuals in our community, as well as for my own two boys who attend Plains Elementary.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

One change I would like to see implemented in our school district is an increase in after-school programs and clubs focusing on arts, sciences, and athletics. Allowing children opportunities to learn more and to practice their interests in a safe environment is key to long-term success and to developing well rounded individuals.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of administrators, staff and students?

All of us desire the best education possible for the next generation. I believe that starts with quality faculty and administration. Personally experiencing the care the staff shows our children motivates me to support them in whatever way I can. When the staff are taken care of and enjoying their jobs, then the students benefit greatly. I will prioritize that the school administration understands the needs of the community today and prepares their teachers for the needs of every student of tomorrow.

NAME: Amy McGraw Carey

EDUCATION: College at the University of Washington

OCCUPATION: Homemaker

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I'd like to be elected to the school board for a handful of reasons. The most important being that I believe community involvement at the most basic level like the school board is a citizen's duty. Another is that I, as a parent of seven (five still to graduate) have a vested interest in the educational and institutional policies of our school. In the current cultural climate of our country protecting and preserving the standards of the education of our future citizens is exceptionally important to me.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

I actually believe our school is already remarkable. For a small rural community, we have talented educators and administrators. The primary issue that I believe stands out as needing attention is our schools' overall attitude towards students who do not plan to attend college. Our kids with college aspirations get a lot of direction and assistance. But I believe this community runs on the backs and taxes paid by blue collar workers. I believe the kids who aspire to be carpenters, truck drivers, welders and loggers should be given the same encouragement and attention as those headed to college.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of administrators, staff and students?

These are the three legs of a triangle. You cannot favor one over another or the triangle will fail. Supporting the staff provides them the opportunity to effectively educate and provide for their students. Attention to the student population's ever evolving needs allows them to learn and grow into contributing members of our little slice of Montana. And allowing the administration to do their job keeps the wheels rolling. Emergencies happen and issues arise and those must be determined on a case-by-case basis and resolved with fair and moral standards.

NAME: Ellen P. Childress

EDUCATION: B.A. University of Montana

OCCUPATION: Retired Teacher

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I learned a great deal and enjoyed my years as a Title I teacher in the Plains school system. Since retirement, I find that I still wish to maintain involvement with education and the community. I gained a broad range of experience while parenting a homeschool student, parenting two regular Plains school students, and serving 15 years as a Title I teacher and I have many interests and connections with various groups within the Plains community. As a member of the Plains Board of Trustees, I will use my experience and connections to serve the school and broader community creatively and constructively.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

Communication is key to developing and implementing policies that benefit students, teachers, parents and administrators. Since the intrusion of the COVID -19 virus into our society, tension within our personal and public lives has sometimes inhibited clear and constructive discussion of educational issues of concern to all. I would like to see a parent-teacher organization established to provide a safe and appropriate setting for: (a) concerns to be expressed constructively; (b) issues to be thoroughly and publicly explored; (c) ideas to be equitably exchanged; and (d) strategies implemented to engage parents in developing solutions to stated issues.

If elected, how will you prioritize the needs of administrators, staff and students?

The overarching priority is the continued education and nurturing of students. Within that framework, I consider these needs paramount for the school board and the community: (1) Improving communication between parents, school administrators and teachers. That involves establishing a formal network and pathways for all involved to express concerns, give and get feedback, and make decisions about moving forward together. (2) Analyzing/Implementing strategies to deliver education to all students through all available means. That involves providing needed funding and tools for top-notch classroom experiences, implementing selective/effective use of technology, and providing additional support for those struggling with learning.

NAME: Monica Weedeman

Occupation: Cashier at Colyer Oil/Sinclair

Why do you want to be on the school board?

I am interested in having a voice in my children's education. I have spent nine months so far on the school board. I have found it to be educational and challenging. A new surprise/challenge around every corner. I don't feel this is the time to step away. I would appreciate your vote to allow me to continue to fight for our kids.

What one change would you like to see implemented in your school district?

I think the biggest change I would like to see is surveying. I would feel it would make my job a lot easier to know how the public feels about certain hot topic issues. I feel as a taxpayer and a parent everyone has a stake in what happens in our school. I would like to know how you all feel. We all want to see what is best for our kids.

If elected how would you prioritize the needs of administrators, staff and students?

First of all, I feel like I am there for the students. Their needs come before anyone's. I feel the staff should be respected and given what they need to teach our children to the best of their abilities. Our administration has the job of working with the teachers, students and school board to best educate our children. I feel we all need to support one another and that will benefit the children.