Sheriff's Log April 15, 2021



Ambulance: Plains, 5; T. Falls, 6; Hot Springs, 4; Trout Creek, 1; Dixon, 2; Paradise, 1. Monday, April 5 Theft, Trout Creek. Assist other agency, Plains. Fire, Dixon. Trespass, reporting party states tenant was not supposed to be on property, Hot Springs. General animal call or...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.