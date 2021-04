Plays in revived Hi-Line tourney

ONE OF THE TOP point scorers in Thompson Falls High School basketball history, Hawk senior Megan Baxter has signed a letter of intent to play for Carroll College. Pictured at the Western B tourney, Baxter was named All-State B three times and All-Conference all four years.

Megan Baxter's intent is clear – she wants to play basketball at the next level, and has played it well enough so far to earn that opportunity.

Arguably one of the best prep players in Thompson Falls hoop history, male or female, Megan signed on the dotted line, putting that commitment in writ...