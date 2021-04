PLAY AT THE PLATE! Hawk catcher Danni-jo VanHuss, the softball and a Bonners Ferry baserunner all arrive at home plate at the same time Saturday. The runner was safe on this play and the Badgers eventually won the game.

It was just the kind of game that Hawk softball coach Jared Koskela wanted – one that got away from his team and went south in a hurry – a game that his girls can learn valuable lessons from.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks hosted the Bonner Ferry Badgers for an intrastate doubleheader in chil...