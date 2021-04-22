CNSC presents Mother's Day fundraiser

Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) is preparing for its spring fundraiser. Music for Mom will be held 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 7, at The Rex Theater in Thompson Falls.

Instead of selling tickets, CNSC will accept donations at the door. The evening will feature six musical performances, including country singer Doug Grimm, the VonTraver Family Singers, Bob Sink on the fiddle, vocalist Mary Crouse, a duet by Tina and Theresa, and Keith Meyers and The Wester Sky Band. There will also be entertainment and games during the intermission.

CNSC provides annual gifts to Sanders County residents undergoing cancer treatments. CNSC was unable to hosts its three fundraisers in 2020 due to COVID-19. “While it caused us to be on the lower end of gift money, the great people of Sanders County jumped in and saw to it that we would be able to keep giving gifts at the same rate as always,” said CNSC board member Kathleen Miller. As of April 16, the nonprofit had distributed 24 gifts for a total of $21,600 in 2021. In 2020, CNSC provided 71 gifts of $900 each. They have distributed nearly $800,000 since CNSC was formed in 2001.

The organization is planning five fundraising events this year, beginning with Music for Mom and ending with the annual lantern launch on November 27.

Masks will be encouraged but not required at The Rex event. For more information on CNSC or the event, go to http://www.cancernetwork

sanderscounty.org.