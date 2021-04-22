Question of the Week

What spring activities are you excited to do this year?

Devanie Mango, Thompson Falls - “Hiking, mountain biking and fishing.”

Glenda Morgan, Thompson Falls - “Be outside more and be able to visit more people.”

Joy Toelke, Ronan - “Go to the fair.”

Kim Toelke, Ronan - “See my grandkids in Walla Walla, that was something I couldn’t do last year.”

Irene Borden, Thompson Falls - “We don’t usually do too much in the spring. We’re going to stay in and only go out when we have to.”

James Borden, Thompson Falls - “I want to get out and walk more than I did last year.”