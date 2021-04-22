Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
April 22, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
John Bilodeau, 52, speeding in restricted zone, $105.
Devon Lofthus, 26, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $45; fail to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $125; operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $185.
Michael Coomer, 25, day speeding, $70.
Bruce Hunn, 66, day speeding, $20.
James Boyes, 68, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kelly Caldwell, 64, seatbelt violation, $20.
Citori Jones, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jeffrey Rode, 23, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
James Harty, 59, careless driving, $85.
Beverly McCollum, 65, day speeding, $20.
Joseph Donaldson, 59, day speeding, $20.
Enos Steury, 20, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Cody Allestad, 29, day speeding, $120; operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $385.
Mary Ciganek, 47, day speeding, $20.
Nickolas Stafford, 41, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $135.
Evan Kalm, 22, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Shawn Morgan, 49, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Mark Smith, 34, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Tyler Troy, 28, night speeding, $20.
Hayley Hileman, 21, day speeding, $20.
Brent Piehl, 62, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
William Preuss, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Jennifer Nabors, 38, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Drinnon Hand, 70, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Brigham Steed, 49, operating without over-dimensional permit, $85.
Hector Acevedo-Valencia, 28, no log book in possession, $135.
Reader Comments(0)