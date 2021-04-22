ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
April 22, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

John Bilodeau, 52, speeding in restricted zone, $105.

Devon Lofthus, 26, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $45; fail to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $125; operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $185.

Michael Coomer, 25, day speeding, $70.

Bruce Hunn, 66, day speeding, $20.

James Boyes, 68, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kelly Caldwell, 64, seatbelt violation, $20.

Citori Jones, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jeffrey Rode, 23, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

James Harty, 59, careless driving, $85.

Beverly McCollum, 65, day speeding, $20.

Joseph Donaldson, 59, day speeding, $20.

Enos Steury, 20, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Allestad, 29, day speeding, $120; operating without liability insurance, 2nd offense, $385.

Mary Ciganek, 47, day speeding, $20.

Nickolas Stafford, 41, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $135.

Evan Kalm, 22, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Shawn Morgan, 49, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Mark Smith, 34, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Tyler Troy, 28, night speeding, $20.

Hayley Hileman, 21, day speeding, $20.

Brent Piehl, 62, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

William Preuss, 65, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Jennifer Nabors, 38, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Drinnon Hand, 70, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Motor Carrier Services

Brigham Steed, 49, operating without over-dimensional permit, $85.

Hector Acevedo-Valencia, 28, no log book in possession, $135.

 
