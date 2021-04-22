ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Clinton Paul Taylor

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 22, 2021

CLINTON TAYLOR

Clinton Paul Taylor went to rest the morning of April 19, 2021, at age 61. He is survived by his siblings Gayle, Nick (Janet), Bob (Mary), Kim, and Terry (Renee) Taylor.

Clinton was born to Jim and Doris Taylor on July 15, 1959, in the family home in Thompson Falls, Montana. Aside from three months in Hawaii, Clinton chose to spend his life in his hometown. The same place where his father started a Chevrolet business that sprouted his love for all things cars. This love transitioned to him operating an auto parts store for close to 40 years.

Clinton, although quiet at times, cared deeply for his family and his friends. Please join us for a celebration of life Saturday, April 24, 2021, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 4895 Montana Highway 200, just west of Thompson Falls (Bob Taylor's shop).

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/25/2021 23:20