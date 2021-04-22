Clinton Paul Taylor went to rest the morning of April 19, 2021, at age 61. He is survived by his siblings Gayle, Nick (Janet), Bob (Mary), Kim, and Terry (Renee) Taylor.

Clinton was born to Jim and Doris Taylor on July 15, 1959, in the family home in Thompson Falls, Montana. Aside from three months in Hawaii, Clinton chose to spend his life in his hometown. The same place where his father started a Chevrolet business that sprouted his love for all things cars. This love transitioned to him operating an auto parts store for close to 40 years.

Clinton, although quiet at times, cared deeply for his family and his friends. Please join us for a celebration of life Saturday, April 24, 2021, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 4895 Montana Highway 200, just west of Thompson Falls (Bob Taylor's shop).