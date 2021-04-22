ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

April 22, 2021

RICK PISCITELLO

Rick Piscitello of Thompson Falls passed away at his home April 9, 2021. He was 77 years old.

Rick was the former owner of the Falls Motel which he bought in 2002. Before moving to Thompson Falls he was the owner/operator of Rick's Lodge on the world famous Upper Fall River known for its clear water world class fly fishing. He owned it for 33 years.

Rick was an avid fly fisherman who fished world wide. He also loved hunting. He was happiest teaching his sons to fish and hunt.

Rick owned the Hungry Clam in Brooking, Oregon.

He leaves his wife, Linda, of 40 years; sons, Bruce Piscitello, Chris (DeSylva) Piscitello, and Brad Harrison; daughters, Bridget Romero and Dawn Piscitello; beautiful granddaughters, Elsie, Jessie, Desteny, Brooke, Jody, Nalani, and Maleia; and two grandsons, Alex and Max.

There will be no service.

 
