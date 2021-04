SPECTACULAR SAVE – Jack Buhrfeind of the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance (above) stops a ball from getting through in a game against the Stevensville Sabres.

The first official game for the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance U20 team came as a repeat of the first preseason game – a 1-1 tie with the Stevensville Sabres, which was the team they played the previous week with the same score. The second Saturday game, however, ended in a Clark Fork Soccer Allian...