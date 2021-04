HERE'S THE PITCH! Marley Robinson pitches for Thompson Falls in 10U play against Ronan Saturday.

It was blooming softballs in Deer Lodge and the Blue Hawks came out smelling like roses.

Coach Jared Koskela and his Hawks swept a Western B-C doubleheader 23-14 and 18-0 from the homestanding Wardens in Powell County Saturday. In other action last week, the Hawks dropped both games of a doubleh...