PERFECT PLACEMENT – Rick Jennison of Ronan lowers a tree into the ground at E.L. Johnson Memorial Park. Jennison was assisted by Plains resident Jim Henry (left) with the planting of the five trees.

The Town of Plains has taken its first steps toward a beautification project of enhancing the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park, starting with the planting of five large trees.

Rick Jennison hauled the trees from his tree farm in Ronan recently, finishing up last Sunday. Jim Henry of Plains, who went t...