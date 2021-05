Blue Hawks perform to high standard in Seeley-Swan meet

POWERING THROUGH THE CORNER, Hawk sprinters Dante Micheli (second from left) and Breck Ferris (right) run a heat of the 200 meter dash in Frenchtown Friday.

Seeming to be getting stronger every day, the Thompson Falls track and field teams surged to an impressive pair of second place finishes in the Seeley-Swan Invitational at Frenchtown Friday.

Keyed by great performances from their senior team leaders, Cody Burk in the throws and Justin Morgan in...